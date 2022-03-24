 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Classes canceled after threat at SUNY Buffalo State
A sheriff's vehicle is among a convoy of law enforcement vehicles arriving on campus of SUNY Buffalo State, Thursday morning, March 23, 2022. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

SUNY Buffalo State College has canceled classes for the remainder of the day Thursday and is closing the campus after a threat made "against the campus community," the college posted on Twitter and its website.

"Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all nonessential employees are dismissed," officials wrote. "If you are not able to leave campus, please go to the Sports Arena. We will share more information as it becomes available."

