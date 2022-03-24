Classes canceled after threat at SUNY Buffalo State

SUNY Buffalo State College has canceled classes for the remainder of the day Thursday and is closing the campus after a threat made "against the campus community," the college posted on Twitter and its website.

"Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all nonessential employees are dismissed," officials wrote. "If you are not able to leave campus, please go to the Sports Arena. We will share more information as it becomes available."