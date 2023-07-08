Scores of motorists ticketed under Buffalo's now-defunct school zone speed camera program could get refunds as part of a class-action lawsuit now being heard in state Supreme Court.

Justice Henry Nowak recently ruled that anyone with a due date on their citation on or after Nov. 19, 2020, can be included in the lawsuit.

Attorney Kevin Stocker, who filed the legal petition in March 2021 on behalf of himself and 53 other ticketed drivers, asked that all tickets from the initial start of the program in March 2020 be included.

But Nowak agreed with the city's contention that Article 78 proceedings – lawsuits mainly used to challenge an action by government agencies or local governments – must be commenced within four months after the challenged action becomes final and binding. The Nov. 19, 2020, date is four months before Stocker filed his petition.

"We're getting into discovery right now, and we're trying to identify all the people that had to pay or had a plea date," Stocker said. "So the court has said everybody from that date moving forward is in the class-action suit. So they're entitled to be part of this litigation group, which I represent, and the goal is to get everybody's money back."

The city had asked Nowak to deny class certification, contending "the unique factual circumstances of each ticket issued" would predominate over the only common question in the case: whether tickets issued under the program were valid.

"The peculiar facts and circumstances of each ticket will need to be considered and individual issues will predominate throughout the class," Assistant Corporation Counsel David M. Lee said in a written court submission ahead of Nowak's ruling.

The city launched the school safety zone program on March 11, 2020, using cameras installed by Sensys Gatso USA to catch motorists traveling in excess of 25 mph in the newly designated 15-mph school zones.

The program was put on pause as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but was resumed in the fall of 2020, when most students in the city were attending school virtually. Speeding violations were issued into the spring of 2021, according to Nowak's ruling.

Stocker alleged the program violated New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

"We litigated that the statute wasn't being followed correctly and we said it was unconstitutional," said Stocker. "And when we filed the litigation, one, we said it created a dangerous condition because the safety regulations only allow you to drop the speed limit 10 miles. It doesn't allow you to drop it 15, which is what they did."

Nowak denied Stocker's motion that the court declare the program unconstitutional. In March, the state appellate court in Rochester upheld Nowak's ruling.

Stocker's lone remaining cause of action alleges Buffalo’s implementation of the program was arbitrary and capricious.

Among the issues:

The lack of notice for drivers entering the speed zones;

Speed zones operated at improper times or locations;

Cameras and other equipment malfunctioned;

Errors on the tickets issued and the inability of vehicle owners to appear to contest the alleged infractions.

In April 2021, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt sponsored a resolution to end the program, and it was approved by the Council in May 2021. The last speeding camera was turned off in July 2021.

In September 2021, a lawyer who was part of a campaign to jettison Buffalo's school zone speed cameras program submitted an affidavit in Stocker's class-action lawsuit after a judge dismissed two tickets that the city had issued to her client. The lawyer said the tickets were dismissed by the judge because the city admitted in court that it could not provide proof that the camera system that was used to generate the tickets was properly tested on the days that the monitors allegedly recorded her client's car speeding, as required by state Vehicle and Traffic Law. The lawyer also argued that a speed camera technician's signature was required to appear on the tickets to certify that they were valid.

Meanwhile, Stocker continues to press to get all of the tickets invalidated and refunds for the ticketed owners.

"It would be my intent to try to publicly shame the city by saying every person who's eligible to vote should vote against the mayor and the Common Council until they refund everybody's money back because this was an illegal program. It was not designed for safety. It was designed to raise revenue on poor and hardworking people during Covid," he said.

"What we're doing is identifying how many people are covered in it and whether the city met the requisite requirements in running the program, which we all know they didn't, and we think the revenue is somewhere between the $2.1 million to $3 million range that they would look at having to refund. And at this early stage, it's just a guess," Stocker added.

The fines were $50 for a first offense, $75 for a second offense and $100 for a third offense.