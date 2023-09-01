A Clarence woman was arrested Wednesday by New York State Police on a charge of second-degree cemetery desecration.
Charlene Wieczorek, 57, was accused of taking a flag valued at $50 from a grave site at the Clarence Fillmore Cemetery on Ransom Road in Clarence and leaving the area, troopers said.
Wieczorek was issued an appearance ticket to return to Town of Clarence Court at a later date.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Staff Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today