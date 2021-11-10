 Skip to main content
Clarence schools closed as authorities search for suspect
Clarence schools closed as authorities search for suspect

Clarence Central Schools are closed today due to an ongoing search for a suspect in the area.

David Cottom.jpg

David Cottom Sr.

"Early this morning, we were informed that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as well as surrounding agencies were currently looking in the area for a wanted suspect. To ensure the safety of students and staff, local law enforcement advised that we close school to give them adequate time to resolve the situation," Superintendent Matt Frahm said in a message on Facebook. 

Frahm said the district learned of the situation early this morning.

"I know that school delays and cancellations cause a number of hardships for our parent community. However, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to health and safety, and as such, the Clarence Central School District will be closed on Wednesday," he said. 

The Erie County Sheriff's office is searching for David Cottom Sr., who it called a "person of interest" in an ongoing incident in Clarence. The public is asked to call 716-858-2903 if he is located. 

