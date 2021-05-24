Clarence parents' lawsuit seeking five-day, in-person classes thrown out

A State Supreme Court judge on Monday morning dismissed a lawsuit by a Clarence parents group seeking to have students return to in-person learning full-time because attorneys failed to properly serve the defendants.

Judge E. Jeannette Ogden tossed a lawsuit by Coalition of Clarence Parents to Put Students First Inc., a group which said it represents the parents of about 200 Clarence students.

The failures of the group, which was represented by attorneys from Hogan Willig, included not serving Clarence Superintendent Geoffrey Hicks with papers by a May 6 deadline, Ogden ruled. Service by mail to several defendants also failed to meet legal requirements.

Prior to dismissing the case, the portion of the lawsuit against Erie County and state government defendants was withdrawn because state and county health officials were no longer precluding full-time, in-person instruction.

Students in Clarence's secondary schools already may attend in-person classes four days a week. Elementary schools in Clarence offer in-person classes five days a week.

