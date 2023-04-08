A Clarence man is jailed in the Erie County Holding Center following his arrest last week on charges stemming from a domestic incident involving an injury, State Police in Clarence reported.
Nathan R. Bundscho, 27, was arraigned in Clarence Town Court on charges of first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He also was issued a full-stay-away order of protection.
Bundscho was taken into custody Tuesday after troopers were called to a home on County Road and found that a person had been injured during a domestic dispute.