Clarence man, 23, killed in one-car crash in Newstead

A Clarence man was killed in a one-car collision Tuesday on Sand Hill Road in the Town of Newstead, according to State Police.
Troopers said Daniel C. Giovino, 23, was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway as he was traveling south on Sand Hill Road. His vehicle went off the road and struck a tree before starting on fire.
Giovino was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers from the Newstead State Police Barracks responded to the scene at 2:57 p.m. The Newstead Fire Department assisted at the scene.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, troopers said.
