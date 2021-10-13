 Skip to main content
Clarence man, 23, killed in one-car crash in Newstead
A Clarence man was killed in a one-car collision Tuesday on Sand Hill Road in the Town of Newstead, according to State Police.

Troopers said Daniel C. Giovino, 23, was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway as he was traveling south on Sand Hill Road. His vehicle went off the road and struck a tree before starting on fire.

Giovino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers from the Newstead State Police Barracks responded to the scene at 2:57 p.m. The Newstead Fire Department assisted at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, troopers said.

