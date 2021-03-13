Clarence Center man arrested after riding lawn mower nearly strikes police car

A Clarence Center man was arrested Friday after the riding lawn mower he was operating on the pavement on Strickler Road in Clarence almost struck a patrol car, state police reported.

The troopers said Jody D. Errick, 35, showed signs of impairment when they interviewed him and allegedly was in possession of Alprazolam, a prescription tranquilizer.

According to the report, Errick did not pass standard field sobriety tests. Additional tests by a state police drug recognition expert showed signs of impairment by drugs, the report said.

Errick was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance outside its original container and driving while intoxicated by drugs. He was issued a ticket to appear in Clarence Town Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.