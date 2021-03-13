Clarence Center man arrested after riding lawn mower nearly strikes police car

A Clarence Center man was arrested Friday after the riding lawn mower he was operating on the pavement on Strickler Road in Clarence almost struck a patrol car, state police reported.
The troopers said Jody D. Errick, 35, showed signs of impairment when they interviewed him and allegedly was in possession of Alprazolam, a prescription tranquilizer.
According to the report, Errick did not pass standard field sobriety tests. Additional tests by a state police drug recognition expert showed signs of impairment by drugs, the report said.
Errick was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance outside its original container and driving while intoxicated by drugs. He was issued a ticket to appear in Clarence Town Court.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
