 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Center man arrested after riding lawn mower nearly strikes police car
0 comments

Clarence Center man arrested after riding lawn mower nearly strikes police car

Support this work for $1 a month

A Clarence Center man was arrested Friday after the riding lawn mower he was operating on the pavement on Strickler Road in Clarence almost struck a patrol car, state police reported.

The troopers said Jody D. Errick, 35, showed signs of impairment when they interviewed him and allegedly was in possession of Alprazolam, a prescription tranquilizer.

According to the report, Errick did not pass standard field sobriety tests. Additional tests by a state police drug recognition expert showed signs of impairment by drugs, the report said.

Errick was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance outside its original container and driving while intoxicated by drugs. He was issued a ticket to appear in Clarence Town Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Amid growing calls for resignation, Cuomo says he won't step down

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News