Clarence baseball coach sentenced to 150 hours of community service for stealing from team

A coach who admitted stealing about $15,000 from the Town of Clarence Baseball Association has been ordered by Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to complete 150 hours of community service, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported.

Between June 2017 and June 2020, Peter J. Pavlovich, 41, of East Amherst, made unauthorized ATM withdrawals on numerous occasions and deposited some of the registration fees from players into his personal bank account, according to prosecutors.

Complaints from parents about the team's finances and suspicious accounting led to the discovery of the theft, prosecutors said. Under questioning by investigators from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office, Pavlovich admitted taking the money.

Pavlovich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, on June 13. As part of the plea, he paid full restitution to the Clarence Baseball Association.

