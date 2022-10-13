Clarence aids children orphaned in murder-suicide as family prepares for funeral

The Clarence community is rallying around four children orphaned by a murder-suicide as they and their extended family prepare for a funeral service next week.

Numerous efforts are underway to raise money for the children left without any immediate family here after, authorities say, their father shot to death their mother and their paternal grandparents over an hour one morning last week before turning the gun on himself.

Three GoFundMe accounts and a fund established by the Eastern Hills Church have raised more than $100,000 for the Bergum children, according to Lead Pastor Pat Jones. That doesn't include fundraising underway within the Clarence School District and other institutions.

"I think everybody had the same shock and disbelief, that something like that could even happen. And then, of course, after the shock the immediate concern is the children," said Micaela Lauer, president of the Harris Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, which is asking the public to donate gift cards for the family's use.

Jones will lead Tuesday's funeral service for the family members killed on Oct. 6: Mary Beth Bergum, 37, the children's mother; Nancy, 64, and Mark Bergum, 66, their grandparents; and Erik Bergum, their father.

"The decision was made in consultation with the kids. They wanted to have just one service," Jones said.

The children – one sister and three brothers who range from 9 to 16 years old – were in school at the time of the fatal shootings, which took place at their parents' home in Clarence, their grandparents' home elsewhere in the town and at a private shooting range in Newstead.

Authorities say Erik Bergum left behind a largely illegible note that provided a timeline of his violent rampage that morning but the message did not explain why he had done this.

The children spent the evening after the shootings at the home of a family friend, officials said.

They do not have any other living family in the Buffalo area. Mary Beth Bergum is from Maryland and her father, stepmother, brother and sister-in-law have been up here since late last week, Jones said.

The church's youth pastor, and his wife, were close to Mary Beth Bergum and have supported the children over the past week, Jones said. The church also has started an online fundraising account that can be accessed at ehwc.org/bergum.

"We do accept that there is a God that's bigger than all of this," Jones said. "And he loves these kids and the family. And he is going to grant them grace to see through this."

Clarence schools have provided grief and trauma counseling for any students who need help.

The PTOs at all six Clarence schools and the district's Family Support Center are holding a drive to collect gift cards to donate to the children that runs through Tuesday.

Hall, a relative, has raised the goal of her fund to $400,000 to help cover the children's long-term needs.

"The kids are doing as well as can be expected and are currently being showered with love and support from family, friends, and neighbors, in addition to the knowledge that your donations will help them with financial security," she wrote.

The Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will hold a remembrance vigil for the Bergum family at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at the main entrance to the center, 10570 Bergtold Road, Clarence.

The center also will let employees make a donation for the chance to dress casually for a few days over the next two weeks to benefit the children.

Mary Beth Bergum worked at the center from 2017 to October 2021, officials said.

A manager was so impressed with Mary Beth Bergum's work as a nurse's aide that she encouraged her to get trained as an registered nurse, recalled her friends and former co-workers, Lynn Brady and Catie Flynn.

"She was such a devoted, proud mother," Brady said. "She would literally beam when she talked about her children. She was so proud of them and loved them so very much."

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Dengler, Perna, Roberts Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Road, Clarence.