Heeding public cries for justice in the death of Clara Gomez, 58, the well-known panhandler killed May 23, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn described Friday why he also personally wanted a resolution.

"She was an iconic figure here in the city," Flynn said of the woman commonly known as "Claire." "She had a lot of friends out there, and a lot of people who cared for her over the years, because she was on again, off again homeless."

"She deserves justice as much as any CEO or any celebrity – it doesn't matter who you are," he continued. "Today, she got justice."

In Buffalo, from east to west, everyone knew 'Claire,' pedestrian who died in crash Tuesday Clara Gomez, 58, well known in Buffalo as 'Claire,' was identified as the victim of the fatal crash outside the Metro station at Main and West Utica streets.

Marlon D. Servance Jr., a 22-year-old Buffalo man, pleaded guilty on Friday to the highest charges: second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Servance faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail when he returns to court in October.

While Servance did not drive the vehicle that ran over Gomez on the sidewalk before cracking the cement wall of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority metro station at Main and East Utica streets, Flynn explained why the defendant faced the charges.

Servance and an "on-again, off-again" girlfriend met in their vehicles at a gas station-convenience store hybrid at Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street, and an argument ensued, Flynn said, citing video evidence. The unidentified woman, who was accompanied by another woman, drove off, with Servance following at a high speed.

Suspect in chase that led to pedestrian death faced earlier charges in attack on cops at Burgard Marlon Servance, 22, who pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the earlier case, was granted youthful offender status and put on probation after the 2019 incident.

Further investigation found that Servance, in pursuit, fired seven gunshots near Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. His aim was uncertain, as no bullets struck the woman's car, Flynn continued. The district attorney said the woman was driving 83 mph during the chase.

The woman turned right at Main and Best streets with Servance close behind, Flynn said, then veered to her right to avoid rear-ending another car. The sudden change of course took her onto the sidewalk, where she struck Gomez and then the metro station wall. Gomez died immediately at the scene.

No charges were pressed against the woman being pursued by Servance.

"She was being chased with a guy shooting at her," Flynn said.

The immediate focus after the crash was on Gomez's life. Flowers were placed next to the accident scene, public tributes were held and interactions with "Claire" were shared across social media in the days following her death. Stories described a woman who battled drug addiction and mental illness, but was "harmless" and endeared herself to a city that looked after her.

"She was, tragically, in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Raymonda Reynolds, a witness who spoke to The Buffalo News the day after Gomez's death. "It was no fault of her own."

That is why Flynn felt the push.

"She had a lot of interaction with law enforcement, but that still doesn't matter," Flynn said. "What matters is she was a human being and she deserves the dignity of all human beings. That's why there was private justice on my part."