City's first 3 homicide victims of 2022 identified

Buffalo police released the names of the first three homicide victims of 2022.
Brian Hearon and a second man were shot at about 10:20 p.m. while in a car on the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway at the westbound Kensington Expressway. Hearon died at about 1 a.m. Jan. 1, making his death the first homicide of the new year. Hearon was 27.
Just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, police officers found two men fatally shot inside a house on Elmer Avenue.
They were identified as Keyon Lovelady, 24, and Quahn Lovelady, 19, both of the address where they were found.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.