City's first 3 homicide victims of 2022 identified

Buffalo police released the names of the first three homicide victims of 2022.

Brian Hearon and a second man were shot at about 10:20 p.m. while in a car on the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway at the westbound Kensington Expressway. Hearon died at about 1 a.m. Jan. 1, making his death the first homicide of the new year. Hearon was 27.

Just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, police officers found two men fatally shot inside a house on Elmer Avenue.

They were identified as Keyon Lovelady, 24, and Quahn Lovelady, 19, both of the address where they were found.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

