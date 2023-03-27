A federal judge last week sentenced a former City Honors teacher to 14 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Peter Hingston, 63, of Amherst, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography in June 2021.

In addition to prison time, Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford also sentenced Hingston to 15 years of supervised release after his incarceration, prosecutors said in a news release.

Hingston had been scheduled to be sentenced in July, but sentencing was delayed after the court received "new information," including a message from a person who identified herself as a victim of Hingston.

Last year, prosecutors sought a term of 17 1/2 to 20 years.

Police responded to City Honors in June 2019 after Hingston was accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students. Investigators found photos of minor victims on a camera and videos of other minor victims on an external hard drive, according to prosecutors.

Hingston taught in Buffalo Public Schools for 28 years, starting in 1992.