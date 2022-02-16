Citing 'change of heart,' man who admitted killing mom, ex-girlfriend wants to withdraw plea

The basis for the defense's request to withdraw the plea includes that circumstances caused by the pandemic led to limited "free, open and meaningful communication" between attorneys and Jones, Cutting said.

"Our ability to effectively meet with and communicate with Mr. Jones was gravely impaired," said Cutting, who represents Jones along with attorney Emily Trott.

Lee was a Daemen College graduate who was working at KeyBank at the time of her death.

After Jones' arrest, police and prosecutors said they were continuing to investigate the death of a child of Jones and Lee.

In May 2017, when Royalty Ava Lee-Jones was about a month old, she was rushed to the hospital. She had no visible injuries, but had suffered brain damage. She spent most of the rest of her life in the hospital and died in February 2018 at 10 months old.

The cause of the child's death wasn't clear. Police said at the time they believed Jones was alone with the infant just prior to her being rushed to the hospital.