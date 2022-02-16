Citing 'change of heart,' man who admitted killing mom, ex-girlfriend wants to withdraw plea

A Buffalo man who admitted last year he killed his mother and his ex-girlfriend wants to withdraw his guilty plea.
Charles L. Jones has had a "change of heart" since he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in Erie County Court last June, one of his attorneys told a judge Wednesday.
When Jones admitted to the 2019 killings of Alethia Atwood Williams and Jacquetta L. Lee, he did so against his lawyers' advice and during a time of the Covid-19 pandemic, when there was limited dialogue between client and counsel, attorney Robert J. Cutting said.
Jones, 26, has come to the conclusion that his attorneys were correct and that he made a "grave mistake," Cutting told Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.
Jones' attorneys said they plan to file a motion to withdraw the plea. Oral arguments in the matter were scheduled for May 10.
Jones pleaded guilty June 30 to two murder counts, the only charges he faced. He had not yet been sentenced in the case.
"At the time, Mr. Jones was very remorseful," DiTullio said Wednesday about last June's plea.
Jones, who appeared in court shackled and wearing orange prison garb, would face a possible sentence of 50 years to life in prison, based on his guilty plea.
Twenty-five-year-old Jacquetta Lee's body was found in the bathroom of her apartment on Main Street near Heath Street on July 18, 2019. Authorities believed she was fatally stabbed about three days earlier. Her family had reported her missing.
On Aug. 16, 2019, Buffalo police went to Jones' mother's apartment on Jefferson Avenue, near East Ferry Street, with a warrant for her son's arrest. After a three-hour standoff, Jones surrendered.
Inside the apartment, they found his mother's body in a closet. The 52-year-old, who hadn't been seen in weeks, had been dead more than three weeks, according to investigators. Authorities determined she, too, was fatally stabbed.
At the time of Jones' plea, his attorneys indicated they would seek a mitigated sentence based on circumstances of domestic violence, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Eugene Partridge told the judge Wednesday.
The Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, a law that went into effect in 2019, allows defendants to argue for a lesser sentence if the defendant at the time of the offense was a victim of domestic violence who was “subjected to substantial physical, sexual or psychological abuse” and “such abuse was a significant contributing factor” to their behavior.
The basis for the defense's request to withdraw the plea includes that circumstances caused by the pandemic led to limited "free, open and meaningful communication" between attorneys and Jones, Cutting said.
"Our ability to effectively meet with and communicate with Mr. Jones was gravely impaired," said Cutting, who represents Jones along with attorney Emily Trott.
Lee was a Daemen College graduate who was working at KeyBank at the time of her death.
After Jones' arrest, police and prosecutors said they were continuing to investigate the death of a child of Jones and Lee.
In May 2017, when Royalty Ava Lee-Jones was about a month old, she was rushed to the hospital. She had no visible injuries, but had suffered brain damage. She spent most of the rest of her life in the hospital and died in February 2018 at 10 months old.
The cause of the child's death wasn't clear. Police said at the time they believed Jones was alone with the infant just prior to her being rushed to the hospital.
The investigation into the child's death remains open, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said in an email.