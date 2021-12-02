Christopher Belter ruled most dangerous level of sex offender, but remains free

Christopher J. Belter Jr., whose eight-year probation sentence for sexually assaulting four teenage girls made national news and resulted in heavy criticism of the judge who imposed the sentence, was rated a Level 3 sex offender Thursday.
That's the highest level possible, equivalent, under state law, to a finding that Belter, 20, presents a high risk of committing more crimes.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III also declared Belter a sexually violent offender.
Christopher J. Belter, who sexually assaulted four teenage girls in separate incidents in his home, will remain on probation for another eight years.
The rulings mean Belter's photo and home address will be listed on a state website for the rest of his life. Belter, who now lives in the City of Lockport, must pose for a mugshot annually at his local police department and verify his address every 90 days.
"The finding that he is a Level 3 sexually violent predator renders the sentence of this court even more absurd," said Steven M. Cohen, an attorney representing one of Belter's victims in a civil suit against Belter.
Cohen's client, who was in the courtroom, said she was "glad" Murphy rated Belter a Level 3 offender.
"But this doesn't justify the wrong decision he made at sentencing," the woman said. "Christopher's not someone who deserves not to be in jail."
The risk level determination is made on a scoresheet drawn up by the state court system, assigning point values for the type of offense, the age of the victims, the defendant's previous criminal record and his behavior after the crime.
Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh, the prosecutor who took over the case this year, filled out the sheet and allocated 150 points. Anything over 110 points is a Level 3 classification.
"We do not dispute the calculations," defense attorney Barry N. Covert said.
But he tried to get Murphy to give Belter a lower rating, based on the progress his mental health counselor, Dr. David Heffler, spoke of during his testimony in an Oct. 18 hearing on whether Belter should be granted youthful offender status. He was 16 and 17 when he committed the crimes.
"Judge, it's a point system. It's very black and white," Wydysh told Murphy.
"He has come a long way in regard to his treatment and his risk of recidivism," Covert argued.
"He is getting treatment from multiple sides, but that does not change the fact he is an above-average risk," Wydysh replied.
The sexually violent designation was automatic, because Belter pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sexual abuse, among other charges.
That was one of two felonies to which Belter pleaded guilty on July 1, 2019. The other was third-degree rape. He also admitted to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
The four victims were a 16-year-old girl assaulted on the night of Feb. 3-4, 2017; a 15-year-old girl, victimized on the night of Nov. 22-23, 2017; a 16-year-old girl, attacked on Feb. 3-4, 2018; and a 16-year-old girl, abused on Aug. 2, 2018.
"I thought the crimes he committed were so sick, nothing could save him. So I fought, and after four years of the hardest fight I will ever see in my life, I just felt like I lost to his privilege," the woman said.
Belter initially faced charges that included first-degree rape, but the charges were reduced in a pre-indictment plea bargain approved by now-retired County Judge Sara Sheldon.
She placed Belter on two years of interim probation to give him a chance to earn youthful offender status, but Murphy, who took over the case after Sheldon retired, ruled in October that Belter failed to do so.
His primary complaint was that Belter installed a program on his computer to circumvent blocking software that was supposed to prevent him from accessing pornography on the internet.
Belter told his probation officer that he had been watching porn since he was 7 years old.
But on Nov. 16, Murphy, who could have sent Belter to state prison for as long as eight years, decided to continue him on probation for eight years.
The prison sentence remains available if Belter violates probation rules again, but since Murphy will retire Dec. 31, any decision on how to handle future violations will be made by another judge.
Belter's mother, Tricia Vacanti, now 50; his stepfather, Gary E. Sullo, 56; and a family friend, Jessica M. Long, 42, are charged with supplying teenagers with alcohol and marijuana during various parties and helping groom some of them for sexual assaults by Belter.