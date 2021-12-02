Christopher Belter ruled most dangerous level of sex offender, but remains free

Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh, the prosecutor who took over the case this year, filled out the sheet and allocated 150 points. Anything over 110 points is a Level 3 classification.

"We do not dispute the calculations," defense attorney Barry N. Covert said.

But he tried to get Murphy to give Belter a lower rating, based on the progress his mental health counselor, Dr. David Heffler, spoke of during his testimony in an Oct. 18 hearing on whether Belter should be granted youthful offender status. He was 16 and 17 when he committed the crimes.

"Judge, it's a point system. It's very black and white," Wydysh told Murphy.

"He has come a long way in regard to his treatment and his risk of recidivism," Covert argued.

"He is getting treatment from multiple sides, but that does not change the fact he is an above-average risk," Wydysh replied.

The sexually violent designation was automatic, because Belter pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sexual abuse, among other charges.

That was one of two felonies to which Belter pleaded guilty on July 1, 2019. The other was third-degree rape. He also admitted to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse.