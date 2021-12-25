Christmas morning fire destroys West Seneca Highway Department garage

An early morning fire on Christmas Day destroyed the West Seneca Highway Department garage, town police said Saturday.

Also, four snow plows were lost in the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Just after 2 a.m., an alarm alerted emergency responders to a problem at the garage, located at 39 South Ave.

Then, multiple calls came from patrons at the Rocking Buffalo Bar – which is adjacent to the highway department building on the Union Road side – who reported seeing flames shooting out of the roof, West Seneca Police Lt. Dave Szmania said.

All six West Seneca volunteer fire companies responded – Winchester, Union, East Seneca, Reserve Hose, Seneca Hose and Vigilant. They were backed up by South Line, Doyle, Orchard Park, Bellevue, Spring Brook, Elma and Sloan fire companies.

They managed to get numerous pieces of equipment out of the garage and extinguished the bulk of the fire by about 5:15 a.m. West Seneca detective arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.