 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas morning fire destroys West Seneca Highway Department garage
0 comments
top story

Christmas morning fire destroys West Seneca Highway Department garage

Support this work for $1 a month
Fire destroys West Seneca Highway Department building

An early morning fire on Christmas destroyed the West Seneca Highway Department building. No injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of the West Seneca Police Department

An early morning fire on Christmas Day destroyed the West Seneca Highway Department garage, town police said Saturday.

Also, four snow plows were lost in the fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Just after 2 a.m., an alarm alerted emergency responders to a problem at the garage, located at 39 South Ave.

Then, multiple calls came from patrons at the Rocking Buffalo Bar – which is adjacent to the highway department building on the Union Road side – who reported seeing flames shooting out of the roof, West Seneca Police Lt. Dave Szmania said.

All six West Seneca volunteer fire companies responded – Winchester, Union, East Seneca, Reserve Hose, Seneca Hose and Vigilant. They were backed up by South Line, Doyle, Orchard Park, Bellevue, Spring Brook, Elma and Sloan fire companies.

They managed to get numerous pieces of equipment out of the garage and extinguished the bulk of the fire by about 5:15 a.m. West Seneca detective arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News