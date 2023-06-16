The mental health and school records of a child who told her mother that G. Steven Pigeon raped her in 2016 are pivotal to his defense, his lawyer told a judge Friday as he sought wide access to them.

Without any physical or DNA evidence, the case against Pigeon – the former Erie County Democratic Party chairman who at one time was an influential figure in local and statewide politics – comes down to what the child says and to what others say about her change in behavior since the alleged attack, said Rochester-based defense attorney James Nobles.

Nobles called the child's mental health records at Erie County Medical Center as well as her school records "important for our investigation" because they could call into question the credibility of what the child and mother say in court.

"It puts these records, all of them, at the center of the case," Nobles said.

Among the records Nobles seeks are those from a mental health incident this past January that Hamburg police responded to, which led to the child being held temporarily at ECMC.

Nobles said he has a "good faith reason to believe" that a lot of the trauma the child has suffered is caused by the mother, and Pigeon has a right to any evidence that might show that in his defense.

But prosecutors urged State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller not to let Nobles engage in "a fishing expedition."

Whatever the child suffered in January or in previous mental health episodes should not be considered material or relevant to the charges against Pigeon, because it has no effect on her ability to recall what happened in 2016, said Lynette M. Reda, chief of the Erie County District Attorney's Office's Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.

"The defense believes they are entitled to go on a fishing expedition of educational and mental health records," Reda said, adding those records are "not relevant to the guilt or innocence of the defendant."

Attorney Emily O’Reilly, representing ECMC, called the child's interview with a therapist "exactly the type of material we're supposed to be protecting from being disclosed."

A review in which the judge would privately screen the child's records is the only way the hospital would want to turn them over, O'Reilly said.

Boller reserved ruling on the motions and scheduled the lawyers to return to court in August. In the meantime, he said he would seek to balance the rights of someone's mental health records to remain private with Pigeon's constitutional rights as a defendant as he decides how to proceed with the records.

The path to criminal charges against Pigeon started in the summer of 2021, according to prosecutors, when the child told her mother about what allegedly took place five years ago, between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2016.

The name and age of the child have been withheld, with prosecutors saying the child was under the age of 11 at the time charges were filed in December 2021.

After hearing from her child, the mother spoke with an attorney who had previously done work for the family. That attorney contacted the District Attorney's Office.

County prosecutors started investigating and then brought in state police for help.

Pigeon has been indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment. Pigeon has denied the accusations.

On Friday, Nobles argued for a motion first made by Pigeon's previous defense lawyers, asking the judge to block the testimony of a potential prosecution witness about Child Sexual Abuse Accommodation Syndrome.

Assistant District Attorney Cathleen M. Roemer said the average juror has misconceptions about how a child responds to an assault, presuming the child would immediately report what happened to a trusted adult.

"That's completely incorrect," Roemer told the judge.

An expert can talk to jurors about the syndrome to explain behavior of abuse victims, including a delay in reporting the abuse, Roemer said.

"I have more faith in jurors today than Ms. Roemer," Nobles told the judge.