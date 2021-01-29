Child Victims Act lawsuit against Rick James estate dismissed from court

A Child Victims Act lawsuit brought last year against the estate of funk musician Rick James has been dismissed in Erie County State Supreme Court.

An unidentified Erie County woman alleged last February that James had raped her in 1979, when she was 15 and living in a group home for troubled youths in Buffalo. James is a Buffalo native who became a pop music star in the late 1970s and is best known for his hit single “Super Freak.” He died in 2004.

The woman sought $50 million from the James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust, named after Rick James’ birth name. The trust, established in California in 1999, has paid benefits to James’ two children and a longtime friend, since it became irrevocable after James’s death, according to court papers.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Darren Seilback, pulled the plug on the case after an attorney for the trust asked the court to dismiss it on the grounds that the trust had nothing to do with any harm alleged by the plaintiff.

“The case is over,” said attorney Ivan A. Saperstein, who represented the James trust.

