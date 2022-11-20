 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child pornography conviction sends Williamsville man to prison for 6 years

A Williamsville man has been sentenced to six years in prison following his conviction on a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Christopher D. Robbins, 61, pleaded guilty in April to one count of possession of possession of child pornography before U.S. District John L. Sinatra Jr.

Prosecutors said that FBI investigators in Milwaukee and Buffalo, along with Town of Tonawanda police, identified Robbins as a member of an online group that exchanges pornographic images and videos that include children.

Ross said FBI agents found several electronic devices containing child pornography on July 2, 2020, when they executed a search warrant at Robbins' home.

