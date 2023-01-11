 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child pornography conviction sends Niagara County man to prison for 26 years

  • Updated
A Niagara County man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for possessing and creating child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. handed down the sentence on Carlton Nemec, 50, of Appleton, after his conviction on counts of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Prosecutors said that between July 2013 and July 2017, Nemec forced a girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct from the time she was 8 years old until she was 12.

Investigators found that electronic devices in Nemec's home contained numerous explicit images that he created. They also discovered more than 600 images of child pornography on various devices, some of them involving prepubescent minors and containing depictions of violence.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

