A Lake View man convicted on a charge of distribution of child pornography was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to 13 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervision following his release from behind bars.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Maeve E. Huggins, who handled the case, Fitzpatrick shared a link containing multiple images of child pornography while in a public chat room on the Kik messenger application titled "Join a boys only group" in October 2021.

In April 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at Fitzpatrick’s residence, where they found images of child pornography on a cellphone, a laptop computer and a personal computer. A total of 148 images and 108 videos of child pornography were discovered, some of which depicted a prepubescent minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

At his sentencing, the court recommended that Fitzpatrick be placed in a facility with a sex offender program administered by the Bureau of Prisons.

- Harold McNeil