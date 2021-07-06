 Skip to main content
Child in critical condition following triple shooting in Buffalo
top story

Child in critical condition following triple shooting in Buffalo

A child was in critical condition following a triple shooting Monday night on Donovan Drive in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

A large group of people were gathered outside when someone began shooting just after 11 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. Donovan Drive is just south of East Ferry Street.  

The child is at Oishei Children's Hospital.  

No further information was released on the other two victims. 

The Buffalo Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to call or text its confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

