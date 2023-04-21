A Cheektowaga woman who admitted to stealing cash from her employer on 17 separate occasions was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court to five years probation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Marshawn Smith, 28, while making nightly deposits as a store manager for a business in the town, stole a total of $66,298 from deposit banking bags between April 20, 2022, and Aug. 18, 2022.

The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected a series of cash deposit shortages, all during Smith's shifts, which were further corroborated by video evidence, according to the DA's Office.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny in January. As part of her plea, she signed a Confession of Judgment for $66,298 in favor of her employer. Smith, so far, has not paid any of the restitution, prosecutors said.