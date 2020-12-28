Cheektowaga woman pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute narcotics

A Cheektowaga woman has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra to conspiring to distribute narcotics, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Sarah Szymanski faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison when she is sentenced on the charge.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Cullinane, who is handling the case, investigators conducted three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Szymanski and her co-defendant, Jonathan DiPirro of Depew, in February and March. Charges remain pending against DiPirro.

On March 24, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Madeline Lane in Depew. During the raid, they recovered acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a digital scale with residue and prescription bottles containing various types of powders, as well as an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

