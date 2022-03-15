 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheektowaga woman charged with possessing forged Covid-19 vaccination cards
A 24-year-old Cheektowaga woman faces a felony charge for allegedly possessing two forged Covid-19 vaccination cards, state police said.

Kaiyah S. Heinrich was charged Thursday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, troopers said in a news release.

State police said they investigated after being contacted by the state Department of Health.

Heinrich was arraigned in Clarence Town Court and released on her own recognizance, police said. She will be scheduled to appear in Cheektowaga Town Court later this month.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

