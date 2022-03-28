Cheektowaga woman accused of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

A Cheektowaga woman who is accused of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards through her Facebook account was arraigned Monday in Clarence Town Court and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said a felony hearing for 24-year-old Kaiyah S. Heinrich was adjourned Monday.

It is alleged that on March 10, Heinrich sold two falsified Covid-19 vaccination cards to an undercover investigator with the New York State Department of Health on Thruway Plaza Drive in Cheektowaga.

The case against Heinrich is the second to be prosecuted in Erie County following passage of “Truth in Vaccination” legislation that went into effect immediately after it was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 22, 2021. The bill specifies that a vaccination card is considered a “written instrument” under state penal laws related to fraud.

The case against a West Seneca couple who was charged for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game in violation of rules at Highmark Stadium remains pending in Orchard Park Town Court.