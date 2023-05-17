A Cheektowaga teenager was accused Wednesday of trying to drown a family member’s dog in a bathtub in April – the latest of multiple criminal charges he faces involving separate incidents since October.

Prosecutors said Zachary A. Jackson, 18, was charged before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David Stevens with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law. Jackson also was charged with one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor under the Agriculture and Markets Law.

The incident is reported to have occurred at a Girard Avenue home April 19. The mixed-breed terrier named Sprocket received emergency veterinary treatment, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Jackson, who was held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination, is set to return to court on June 8 for a felony hearing.

He faces a maximum of two years in prison if he is convicted on the highest charge against him.

Jackson, in other separate pending cases, also is accused of:

• Damaging a cell door while in custody May 9 at the Cheektowaga Police Department. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and was scheduled to return to court in that case on June 8. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

• Pouring lighter fluid on a family member's pickup truck on Oct. 15 and using a blowtorch to set the vehicle on fire. He was charged with third-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. A bench warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest after he failed to appear for a return court date on April 26. He faces up to 15 years if he is convicted of the highest count in the arson case.

• Throwing a cart at the window of a building in the 300 block of Hudson Street on the city's Lower West Side on Dec. 22, which caused an estimated $1,500 in damage. Jackson in that case was was arraigned Jan. 19 in Buffalo City Court on one count of third-degree criminal mischief. He is scheduled to return to City Court on May 24 for a pre-trial conference and faces up to four years in prison.