Cheektowaga teen arraigned on kidnapping charge after carjacking

A Cheektowaga teenager was arraigned on kidnapping and other felony charges Thursday in Cheektowaga Town Court in connection with a carjacking, as well as an attempted carjacking, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Josue Lubala was armed with a knife when he abducted a woman and her 2-year-old child by forcing her into the passenger seat of her vehicle at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. The victim was allegedly accosted by Lubala as she was about to leave Cheektowaga Town Park with her child.

Lubala drove to Wick Street where he allowed the woman and toddler to get out of the car before he drove off in the stolen vehicle, prosecutors alleged.

At 9:27 a.m. a day later, Lubala confronted a second woman as she was was sitting in the front passenger seat of her vehicle in the parking lot near the Alexander Community Center at Cheektowaga Town Park, prosecutors said. Lubala allegedly entered through the driver’s side and attempted to kidnap the victim by threatening her with a knife. She jumped from the vehicle and ran for help. A witness called 911 to report the incident and Cheektowaga police arrested Lubala on Walden Avenue after a brief chase.

In the first case, Lubala was arraigned on felony charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny, and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree menacing, prosecutors said.

In the second incident, he was arraigned on felony charges of first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted kidnapping, and misdemeanor charges of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon.

Lubala is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.