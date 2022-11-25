Cheektowaga substitute teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years in prison on child porn charges

A former substitute teacher and coach in the Cheektowaga-Sloan School District who pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison and 10 years of post release supervision.

Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny sentenced Steven Gasiorek, 37, of Cheektowaga, who admitted in April to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

While working as a substitute teacher and coach at John F. Kennedy Middle and High schools from 2014 to 2019, Gasiorek pretended to be a teenage girl living in California and used a fictitious Instagram account in the name of LEXIGURL1015 to communicate online with several boys and get them to send him child pornography.

Gasiorek knew the victims with whom he was communicating were minors. He taught or coached some of them.

Investigators seized a laptop computer and external hard drive from Gasiorek's home in 2019. A forensic examination recovered images and videos of child pornography depicting many minor males, 29 of whom were positively identified by investigators. The victims lived in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Virginia, Texas and Florida. In all, Gasiorek possessed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.