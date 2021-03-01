Cheektowaga strip club owner arrested in Florida as feds investigate Buffalo Mafia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga, which federal agents raided in 2019. They were executing a search warrant looking for evidence of narcotics and racketeering violations, a prosecutor wrote in court papers.

Gerace is the nephew of Joseph A. Todaro, the owner of La Nova Pizzeria, whom prosecutors and federal agents have said is the head of the Buffalo Mafia. Todaro has not been charged. He told The Buffalo News that the allegations linking him to the Mafia are "nonsense."

Attorney Steven M. Cohen, who represents Gerace in a civil case in State Supreme Court, criticized the government for arresting him.

"It is disturbing to me that the federal authorities would arrest him while he is on vacation in Florida," Cohen said. "Each and every time the feds have wanted anything from Peter, in terms of records or access, he has been only too willing to comply. I consider this conduct to be entirely unnecessary and vindictive."

Katrina Nigro, the ex-wife of Gerace, said she was informed Monday by federal authorities that Gerace had been arrested in connection with the investigation into organized crime.