Cheektowaga strip club owner arrested in Florida as feds investigate Buffalo Mafia

Peter G. Gerace Jr., the nephew of the man whom prosecutors say runs the Buffalo Mafia, was arrested late Sunday night by authorities in Florida and arraigned today in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale.
Gerace, who prosecutors have called an unindicted co-conspirator in a bribery case against a retired Buffalo DEA agent, was arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into "Italian Organized Crime" in Buffalo, a source close to the investigation told The Buffalo News.
Gerace was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to booking records at the Broward County jail, where he is being held.
Buffalo criminal defense attorney Joel L. Daniels represented Gerace at the arraignment on Zoom. Gerace pleaded not guilty, Daniels said.
"It was a removal hearing and I expect him to be released under certain conditions in the next 24 hours and he will travel back here to Buffalo," Daniels said.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy in Buffalo declined to comment except to say Gerace, 53, was arrested on a warrant from the Western District of New York.
Gerace is one of six men whom prosecutors are focusing on in an ongoing widespread investigation of the Buffalo Mafia, The Buffalo News reported Sunday.
Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga, which federal agents raided in 2019. They were executing a search warrant looking for evidence of narcotics and racketeering violations, a prosecutor wrote in court papers.
Gerace is the nephew of Joseph A. Todaro, the owner of La Nova Pizzeria, whom prosecutors and federal agents have said is the head of the Buffalo Mafia. Todaro has not been charged. He told The Buffalo News that the allegations linking him to the Mafia are "nonsense."
Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."
Attorney Steven M. Cohen, who represents Gerace in a civil case in State Supreme Court, criticized the government for arresting him.
"It is disturbing to me that the federal authorities would arrest him while he is on vacation in Florida," Cohen said. "Each and every time the feds have wanted anything from Peter, in terms of records or access, he has been only too willing to comply. I consider this conduct to be entirely unnecessary and vindictive."
Katrina Nigro, the ex-wife of Gerace, said she was informed Monday by federal authorities that Gerace had been arrested in connection with the investigation into organized crime.
"I feel safer that he is arrested and everyone should feel safer," Nigro said.
She has told The News that she has testified about organized crime before a federal grand jury, but she declined to comment on what she told the grand jury.
In addition to Peter Gerace, his brother Anthony Gerace and a third unidentified person have been listed as unindicted co-conspirators in the case against retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Joseph Bongiovanni, who has been accused of accepting $250,000 in bribes from drug dealers he believes are involved with organized crime.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Cullinane of Buffalo represented the Western District office on the Zoom call at the arraignment.