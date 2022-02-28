Cheektowaga police update description of vehicle sought in Saturday's fatal hit-run

The vehicle whose driver killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Clinton Street is a Jeep Patriot model from between 2007 and 2017, Cheektowaga police said Monday.

The color of the vehicle remains unknown, but the vehicle should have damage to the front and driver's side, not passenger-side as originally reported, police said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 60s who was using a walker, was hit about 11:45 p.m. by a vehicle driving west on Clinton under the Thruway bridge. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to confirm his identity, police said.

Glass fragments and a broken side mirror were left at the scene. The mirror was an aftermarket part, which made identifying the vehicle more difficult, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 716-686-3956 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411).

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.