A would-be thief who shot a man he was trying to rob Tuesday morning is being sought by Cheektowaga police, according to a report posted on the Cheektowaga police Facebook page.
Police said the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper chest that was non-life-threatening.
Investigators said the victim was an employee of the Erie County Water Authority performing work at 41 Alpine Place in the Pine Hill neighborhood about 11 a.m. when the robber approached him, knocked him to the ground and demanded his wallet at gunpoint.
According to the report, the victim stood up as if to give the robber his wallet and attempted to run away before he was shot. Police said the robber fled to Genesee Street on foot.
A spokesman for the Erie County Water Authority said Tuesday afternoon that the "ECWA will not be commenting until further details resulting from the Cheektowaga Police Department's investigation are known."
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Dan Albrecht at the Cheektowaga Police Investigations Bureau at 716-686-7461 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411) and start the message with CPDNY.
