A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning outside 33 Speakeasy Grill and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to Cheektowaga police.

Officers were called to the parking lot of 3455 Genesee St. after a report of a fight involving 20 people and possible gunshots, said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian J. Gould. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and began emergency treatment until paramedics arrived, the report said.

The man's identity was withheld from the report as family members were notified.

Cheektowaga detectives were working Wednesday morning to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Justin Haag at 716-686-7457 or send a confidential text to TIP411 (847411) and start your message with CPDNY. Anonymous tips may be left at cpdny.org.