Cheektowaga police say they have recovered vehicle sought in Saturday's fatal hit-run

Cheektowaga police said they have recovered what they believe is the vehicle whose driver killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Clinton Street in a hit-and-run collision Saturday.

The vehicle, a white 2011 Jeep Patriot, is in police custody and has damage that matches that of parts left at the scene, Cheektowaga police said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police identified the victim of the fatal hit-and-run as 64-year-old Paul Kitchen of Buffalo.

Police are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office and continuing their investigation into who was driving the vehicle the night of the incident.

Investigators are still asking for any information a member of the public might have regarding the incident.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 716-686-3956 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411).

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

