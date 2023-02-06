A Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Union Road at Route 33 early Monday morning while trying to put down stop sticks, the Cheektowaga Police Department reported.

The officer was identified as Troy Blackchief, 45, a 17-year veteran of the department. Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief was in surgery this morning and his condition is not yet known.

Blackchief was taken to Erie County Medical Center after the 4:30 a.m. incident.

Cheektowaga police were assisting another police agency with a vehicle pursuit when the officer was struck as he attempted to put down stop sticks on Union Road at Route 33 in an attempt to end the pursuit, police said.

Gould said at a news conference this morning at Cheektowaga Police headquarters that police have recovered the vehicle they believe struck Blackchief. It was reported stolen. Police are seeking a second vehicle in the incident. No suspects are in custody as of 9:30 a.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid Union Road near Route 33 while they continue the investigation.