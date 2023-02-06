A Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing stolen vehicle on Union Road at Route 33 early Monday while trying to put down stop sticks, the Cheektowaga Police Department reported.

The injured officer was identified as Troy Blackchief, 45, a 17-year veteran of the department active on the SWAT team and in the patrol division.

He was in surgery this morning at Erie County Medical Center and is now in critical condition, police reported.

"Our mission right now is to make sure that Officer Blackchief gets the best care possible, that his family is supported, that our officers are supported and that we bring those responsible to justice," Police Chief Brian Gould said at a news conference at Cheektowaga Police Headquarters.

Cheektowaga police were assisting the Depew Police Department, which had been investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the village, Gould said. One vehicle was reported taken in the area of Penora Street.

Depew police spotted the stolen vehicles and, shortly before 4:30 a.m., began a pursuit near Walden Avenue and Dick Road. The pursuit entered Cheektowaga on Dick Road north toward Genesee Street, Gould said, and then headed west on Genesee toward Union.

Blackchief was in this area and attempted to put down stop sticks on Union, near Route 33. The devices are set or thrown on the road in an effort to stop vehicles that are fleeing from police, Gould said.

That's when one of the vehicles ran into the officer. Other officers at the scene provided first aid to Blackchief, who was not responsive as he was taken to ECMC, the police chief said.

Blackchief is a father of three. His family was able to see him before he went into surgery, Gould said, and they remain at the hospital.

Gould said that police have recovered the vehicle they believe struck Blackchief. It was found abandoned at a gas station at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Century Road in the town.

Police are seeking a second vehicle involved in the incident, a 2019 maroon Jeep Cherokee with the license plate KKS 5300.

No suspects were in custody as of mid-morning.

Police asked drivers to avoid Union Road near Route 33 while they continue the investigation, though the road was expected to reopen later Monday morning.

Gould asked anyone with information about the incident, or the vehicles in question, to call Police Lt. Daniel Albrecht, who is leading the investigation, at 716-686-7461.

Anyone who wants to send in a confidential tip can text the number 847411 and type CPDNY to begin the body of the text.

Gould, who became chief in 2021, said the incident is one of the most serious the department has responded to in the last two years.

"As you can imagine, it's a difficult time for everyone here," he said.