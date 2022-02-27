Cheektowaga Police looking for vehicle in fatal hit-run accident Saturday night

Cheektowaga Police are asking for help from the public in locating a vehicle that drove away after it struck and fatally injured a pedestrian late Saturday night.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 60s who was using a walker, was struck by a westbound vehicle about 11:45 p.m. on Clinton Street under the Thruway bridge, between Harlem Road and South Rossler Avenue, Cheektowaga Police Capt. Thomas Wentland reported.

Wentland said a passerby saw the victim in the street and called police. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe the hit-run vehicle is a Jeep SUV, possibly a Patriot or a Compass, with damage to the front end or passenger side, Wentland said. It may be missing a passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at 716-686-3956 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411).

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.