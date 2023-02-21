Cheektowaga police on Tuesday identified the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run from nearly a year ago.

Police said a 64-year-old pedestrian, Paul Kitchen of Buffalo, was struck on Clinton Street under the I-90 bridge on Feb. 26, 2022. Kitchen was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

Police identified 32-year-old Frankie Hauser of Elk Street in Buffalo as the driver of the vehicle that struck Kitchen and then fled.

Hauser was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, according to police. He was released on his own recognizance.