Cheektowaga police arrest suspect in string of house burglaries

An investigation into a string of house burglaries early Tuesday led to the arrest of a Cheektowaga man early the next day, Cheektowaga police reported.

David Wyatt, 30, of East Delavan Avenue, is charged with second-degree attempted burglary, fifth-degree possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to the report, Wyatt was taken into custody shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday in a yard on Herbert Avenue in an area of northwest Cheektowaga where there had been numerous reports of burglaries and attempted break-ins the night before.

Police said he was apprehended after officers on patrol spotted an abandoned bicycle behind a church on Pine Ridge Road that was similar to one seen Tuesday on a doorbell video and found a tote bag nearby containing various items, including a pry bar and an Apple watch identified as stolen from a home on Avery Place early Tuesday.