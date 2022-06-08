 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheektowaga police: Argument in Harlem Road parking lot turned deadly

  • Updated
  • 0
An argument between two men Wednesday afternoon in a Harlem Road parking lot in Cheektowaga turned deadly.

Cheektowaga police, who were called to a fight just after 2 p.m. at 3865 Harlem Road, had been informed about a man with a knife. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the doorway of a building with an apparent stab wound to the neck. Officers performed CPR until paramedics came, but despite additional lifesaving efforts by the medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who reportedly had been arguing with the victim was found behind the building by police and taken into custody. Police said a bloody knife was found and the suspect, a 27-year-old Buffalo man, was transported to Cheektowaga police headquarters for questioning.

Police said the two men knew each other and had arrived at the Harlem Road address together in the same vehicle. Police are continuing their investigation into the apparent homicide. The names of the victim and the suspect are being withheld by police pending notification of the deceased man's family.    

