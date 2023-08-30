One man is dead after a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer on Broadway in Cheektowaga Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. at 3101 Broadway, Cheektowaga police said in a news release. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it entered the oncoming lane and collided with the westbound tractor-trailer.

The operator of the motorcycle, Zachary Reimers, 30, of Cheektowaga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges were filed in the accident.

Also responding were Forks and Sloan fire departments, AMR Ambulance, Cheektowaga Highway, and state Department of Transportation.