Cheektowaga marijuana sticker store owner indicted on cannabis charges in Erie County Court

The owner of a chain of marijuana sticker stores was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment for first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Wednesday.

David A. Zale Jr., 29, of Lancaster was arrested Feb. 4 by Cheektowaga police at his business, Green Vision Wellness, at 1380 French Road in Depew, Flynn said. Police allegedly found 15 pounds of cannabis and more than 2 pounds of concentrated cannabis, as well as products that allegedly featured fraudulent medical cannabis labels. He had previously been arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on two felony charges.

Zale faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, and his next court date is a pre-trial conference at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11, according to the DA's Office. The defendant was released on his own recognizance as his cannabis charge does not meet bail requirements.

Flynn said earlier this year that, while he considered marijuana gifting – the premise of Zale's four stores where customers purchase stickers and receive a marijuana gift – to be a "sham," he did not consider it a crime and did not plan to use his office's resources in pursuing this type of case.