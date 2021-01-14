 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga man who was inside Capitol in custody in Niagara County Jail
Cheektowaga man who was inside Capitol in custody in Niagara County Jail

A Cheektowaga man who was shown in a video inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection is in custody in Niagara County Jail.

Pete Harding, 47, was booked at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday on a U.S. Marshals remand. 

Harding is expected to be arraigned today, according to Rebecca Smith, a U.S. Marshal Service chief deputy with the Western New York Division.

FBI agents had searched Harding's Cheektowaga home on Wednesday.

Harding was captured on video walking through an office in the Capitol. He was also seen in other videos using a lighter to set a piece of plastic on fire in a pile of media equipment outside the Capitol building that day.

Harding acknowledged in an interview with The Buffalo News on Friday that he had entered the Capitol building.

Capitol scene

Pete Harding is seen in a video posted to Ruptly.tv of the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. The video and Harding's actions drew calls for his arrest after it was circulated on social media Friday.

On Tuesday night, the FBI released a photo of Harding inside the Capitol via a video screen grab. 

The photo was among 10 new photos of people about whom the FBI was "seeking information" in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

