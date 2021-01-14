Cheektowaga man who entered Capitol charged with misdemeanors, released with electronic monitoring

Peter J. Harding, the Cheektowaga man arrested Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was arraigned on two misdemeanor charges Thursday and released with an electronic monitoring device.
Harding is charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.
The maximum penalty for the first charge is a year in prison, a year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine; the maximum penalty for the second charge is six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Harding was not specifically asked to enter a plea, but co-defense counsel Jeremy Schwartz told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy that Harding would not plead guilty or no contest during Thursday's initial appearance.
Schwartz's defense colleague, attorney Jason DiPasquale, said Harding did not take part in any violence at the Capitol.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kruly said that under federal law, the charges Harding faces did not allow the government to detain him. Therefore, McCarthy ordered him released but ordered him to wear the monitoring device.
Future proceedings in the case will occur in Washington, beginning with an initial virtual appearance before a federal district judge at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“The defendant knowingly took part in a group or was a member of a group that entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 with the intent of disrupting the constitutional process of certifying the Electoral College vote. There is a particularly acute risk of similar conduct in the coming days,” Kruly said.
“After the Jan. 6 riot, the defendant posted on his Facebook. He posted things that expressed his desire to engage in similar conduct in the future," the prosecutor added.
He read the Facebook post aloud: "We learned how strong we are. We learned how strong our voices are. We learned how strong our numbers are. If we can take the Capitol building, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. County government, city government, town government, state government."
“The defendant also expressed the belief that – quote – ‘What we did yesterday inspired billions,'" Kruly said.
“Mr. Harding has no prior history of engaging in the alleged riots or acts that he’s charged with. In fact, he’s organized and participated in numerous peaceful civil demonstrations in the Western New York area," DiPasquale said.
"Although it’s alleged he was at the Capitol building in the affidavit submitted with the complaint, there’s no allegation that while in there, he was one of the individuals that engaged in any violent behavior in the Capitol building, as some members did," the defense attorney continued, noting the the government charged others with felonies, but not Harding.
"Mr. Harding believes that the evidence as the case goes on will bear out that his intention in being there was to protest peacefully and that his actions were peaceful in nature and not violent while in there," DiPasquale said.
He said Harding was not “some type of mastermind to encourage those engaged in rioting or violent behavior in the commission of the alleged offenses.”
Kruly said Harding left his Cheektowaga home Tuesday, after the FBI publicly disclosed they were looking for him, and he was apprehended late Wednesday at a friend's home in Buffalo.
Kruly said Harding's decision to "make himself unavailable" justified the requirement of a monitoring device. Schwartz disagreed.
“There’s obviously nothing illegal about him being at a friend’s house, and he did contact the FBI, so the claim that he was somehow avoiding them is disingenuous,” Schwartz said.
"Even when he knew charges were likely imminent, he did not flee to another state or another jurisdiction," DiPasquale said. "He went peacefully with the FBI. He was fully cooperative in the process with the FBI and did not resist in any manner.”
After his arrest, Harding was held overnight in the Niagara County Jail, which has a contract to hold federal prisoners.
Thursday, Harding appeared virtually from the Lockport jail wearing a white face mask and a blue jail jumpsuit. Other than answering a couple of yes or no questions, he made no statement during the court session.