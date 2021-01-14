Cheektowaga man who entered Capitol charged with misdemeanors, released with electronic monitoring

"Mr. Harding believes that the evidence as the case goes on will bear out that his intention in being there was to protest peacefully and that his actions were peaceful in nature and not violent while in there," DiPasquale said.

He said Harding was not “some type of mastermind to encourage those engaged in rioting or violent behavior in the commission of the alleged offenses.”

Kruly said Harding left his Cheektowaga home Tuesday, after the FBI publicly disclosed they were looking for him, and he was apprehended late Wednesday at a friend's home in Buffalo.

Kruly said Harding's decision to "make himself unavailable" justified the requirement of a monitoring device. Schwartz disagreed.

“There’s obviously nothing illegal about him being at a friend’s house, and he did contact the FBI, so the claim that he was somehow avoiding them is disingenuous,” Schwartz said.

"Even when he knew charges were likely imminent, he did not flee to another state or another jurisdiction," DiPasquale said. "He went peacefully with the FBI. He was fully cooperative in the process with the FBI and did not resist in any manner.”

After his arrest, Harding was held overnight in the Niagara County Jail, which has a contract to hold federal prisoners.