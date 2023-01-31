 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheektowaga man to serve a year in jail for killing bicyclist while driving high on marijuana

A former Cheektowaga man will serve a year in jail for killing a bicyclist while driving under the influence of marijuana, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the driver's license of 26-year-old Zaire N. Pittman also has been revoked as part of his sentence.

Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and one count of driving while ability is impaired by a drug, which is a misdemeanor. Pittman pleaded guilty to the highest count in the indictment against him on Nov. 14.

The accident occurred about 11:30 p.m. on May 7, 2021, when Pittman struck Carolyn Carter, 54, as she rode her bicycle  on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue on Buffalo's East Side. She died at the scene. 

On Tuesday, prosecutors requested that Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case impose a state prison sentence on Pittman.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for its work in this investigation. The case was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott and Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.

