Cheektowaga man sentenced to prison and lifetime supervision on child pornography charges

  • Updated
A Cheektowaga man who admitted producing child pornography has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to 25 years in prison and supervised release for the rest of his life, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Prosecutors said Kenneth Ritchie, 31, engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a boy under 5 years old on June 16, 2021, and produced images of it using a cell phone. Investigators said they found those images on Ritchie's phone along with other child pornography.

According to prosecutors, Ritchie was arrested in July 2021 after he showed the images to a man who met him via an internet chat room. The man took Ritchie's phone and went to Cheektowaga police headquarters with it, where he showed investigators two of the photos with the boy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

