A Cheektowaga man will spend 8½ years in prison followed by six years of post-release supervision in connection with a pair of carjacking incidents last year.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Josue Lubala could have faced a maximum of 40 years in prison when he was sentenced Thursday by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Lubala pleaded guilty to robbery and kidnapping charges related to the carjacking incidents that happened in September at Cheektowaga Town Park, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

According to law enforcement officials, Lubala was armed with a knife when he abducted a woman and her 2-year-old child by forcing her into the passenger seat of her vehicle as she was about to leave Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane about 10:45 a.m. Sept. 13, 2022. The victim was approached by Lubala as she was about to leave the park.

Lubala then drove to Wick Street where he allowed the woman and toddler to get out of the car before he drove off in the stolen vehicle, prosecutors alleged.

The following day, around 9:27 a.m., accosted a second woman as she was was sitting in the front passenger seat of her vehicle in the parking lot near the Alexander Community Center at Cheektowaga Town Park, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Lubala entered through the driver’s side of the vehicle and attempted to kidnap the woman by threatening her with a knife. Instead she jumped from the vehicle and ran for help. A witness to the incident called 911 and, after a brief chase, Cheektowaga police arrested Lubala on Walden Avenue.

Lubala pleaded guilty March 2 to all the felony counts in the indictment against him, including one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted kidnapping and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Pinelli of the Felony Trials Bureau.