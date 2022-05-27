Cheektowaga man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crime against a minor

A Cheektowaga man convicted of enticement of a minor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Michael Mesko, 52, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old mentally impaired girl between Oct. 8, 2020, and Jan. 9, 2021.

He was arrested by North Tonawanda police on Feb. 4, 2021, and charged with rape and criminal sexual act, according to a nine-page federal complaint in which Mesko confessed to repeated sexual acts with the girl. The court record described her as "intellectually disabled." Investigators discovered conversations and nude images of the girl on computer tablets belonging to Mesko and the girl, the complaint said.

Mesko was freed from the Niagara County Jail on Feb. 10, and five days later was accused of abducting the girl from Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda and fleeing to Pennsylvania. They were found the next morning in Barkeyville, Pa. Mesko fled a state trooper at a high rate of speed and had to be forcibly stopped and taken into custody.

