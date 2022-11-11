Cheektowaga man sentenced in drug case connected to retired Buffalo police detective

A Cheektowaga man whose car a retired Buffalo police detective tried to take from an impound lot was sentenced Thursday to 3½ years in prison for drug possession, Erie County prosecutors said.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens also gave Alexis Rivera five years of post-release supervision once his prison term ends, the District Attorney's Office said.

Rivera, 27, was shot Sept. 7, 2020, on Wyoming Avenue. Buffalo police impounded Rivera's vehicle as evidence and obtained a warrant to search the car, inside of which they found 13 ounces of cocaine, prosecutors said.

As Rivera spent several days in Erie County Medical Center recovering from his injuries, authorities said Kevin T. Biggs, 53, of East Aurora, tried to take possession of the vehicle from a police impound lot where it was being held.

Biggs went as far as posing as an active police officer with falsified police paperwork on one occasion and, on another occasion, showing up at the Buffalo police garage on Seneca Street with bolt cutters.

Retired Buffalo detective is sentenced for using forged document to try to obtain impounded vehicle A retired Buffalo detective who posed as an active police officer to try to take a car containing cocaine out of a police impound lot was sentenced Tuesday to a conditional discharge.

Biggs pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor. He was allowed to withdraw a May 7, 2021, guilty plea to a felony charge and admit to the lesser charge after successfully completing a judicial diversion program, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Rivera, upon his release from ECMC, also attempted to get possession of the vehicle from the police impound lot, showing up on Sept. 28, 2020, with the same falsified police documents that Biggs had earlier presented.

On Oct. 6, Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of controlled substance in that case. In addition, he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a separate case related to a subsequent traffic stop in which police recovered fentanyl from inside his vehicle. For that crime, Rivera received an additional sentence of three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision to be served concurrently with his first sentence.