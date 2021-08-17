Cheektowaga man pleads not guilty to rape, kidnapping of NT girl

A Cheektowaga man, who already faces federal charges for an online relationship with a 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl, was arraigned Monday on local charges, including rape.

Michael Mesko, 51, pleaded not guilty in State Supreme Court, Lockport, to a Niagara County indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act and single counts of second-degree kidnapping and criminal contempt of court.

Mesko is being held without bail.

The sex crimes allegedly began in November, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said. Mesko had been arrested on the rape charge Feb. 4, but was freed Feb. 10 after Niagara County prosecutors decided not to hold a preliminary hearing.

The girl had obtained a court order of protection against Mesko before she was allegedly kidnapped Feb. 15 on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda.

Mesko and the girl were found the next morning in a vehicle police stopped on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in Barkeyville, Pa.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.